Medical Robots Market 2019: Current Growth Overview By Intuitive, Stryker, Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics, CMR Surgical, Auris Health, Inc., Accuray, Omnicell, ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, Capsa Healthcare, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., And Others

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Robots Market

Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Auris Health Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, Capsa Healthcare, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Medical Robots Market

On September 1, 2016 Hocoma, announced a merger with DIH International that will enhance Hocoma’s reach into rehabilitation and medication management globally

On May 30, 2019, Intuitive Surgical announced the expansion of its operations in India through a distributor Vattikuti Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Market Analysis:

Global Medical Robots Market is set to witness a very successful period with technological advancements occurring frequently, market will rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.9 billion in 2019 to an estimated value of USD 28.9 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Robots Market

Market Drivers:

Medical robots offer up a variety of rehabilitation techniques and are greatly effective in comparison to conventional rehabilitation techniques, this factor will act as a major market growth

Technological advancements have enhanced the medical robots market due to the close working relationship of doctors and the medical robots industry, which have improved the market growth potential for medical robots

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge about the operations of these robots and the appropriate information required from the surgeons regarding these robots act as a major market restraint

High cost are restraining the industry to properly breakthrough the market share

Segmentation: Global Medical Robots Market

By Product

Instruments and Accessories Surgical Robots Laparoscopy Robots, Orthopedic Robots, Neurosurgical Robots Rehabilitation Robots Therapeutic Robots, Assistive Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Other Robots Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots Hospital and Pharmacy Robots Pharmacy Robots, IV Robots Other Robots Gynecology, Urology, Cardiology, Nanomedicine



By Application

Laparoscopy, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Pharmacy Applications, Other Applications



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



