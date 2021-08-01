Micro-Inverter Market 2026 by – Enphase Energy Inc., Altenergy Power System Inc., SunPower Corporation, Siemens AG, Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited, Renesola, Darfon Electronics Corp., AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG., SMA Solar Technology AG
Micro-Inverter Market report is a comprehensive study in the Micro-Inverter Market it tells about what the market status in the forecast period of 2018-2025. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Micro-Inverter Market with the help of SWOT analysis, along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.
The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Market. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2017 the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the Micro-Inverter Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Competitive Analysis:
The global micro-inverter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro-inverter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Mea
- Apac
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
Market Drivers:
- Rise in benefits and awareness about the renewable energy sources along with increased adoption is expected to drive the market growth
- Cost-effectiveness and increased developments of these products increasing their technological capabilities is expected to drive the market growth
Global Micro-Inverter Market,
- By Component (Hardware, Software, Services),
- By Type (Single Phase, Three Phase),
- By Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless),
- By Connection (Stand-Alone, Grid-Connected),
- By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect),
- By Application (Residential, Commercial, PV Power Plant),
- By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Major Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro-inverter market are
- Enphase Energy Inc.,
- Altenergy Power System Inc.,
- SunPower Corporation,
- Siemens AG,
- Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited,
- Renesola,
- Darfon Electronics Corp.,
- AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG.,
- SMA Solar Technology AG,
- Sparq Systems,
- Omnik New Energy,
- Sensata Technologies Inc.,
- EnluxSolar Co. Ltd.,
- U R Energy,
- Samil Power Co. Ltd.,
- ABB,
- Delta Energy Systems, and
- SolarEdge Technologies Inc.
