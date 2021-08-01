MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
This report studies the global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) market status and forecast, categorizes the global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Evonik Industries
Dows
BASF SE
Shell Chemicals
Lucite
Celanese
Mitsubishi Rayon
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
ARKEMA
Formosa Plastic Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Experimental Grade
Industrial Grade
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Organic Glass
Coating
Plastic
Adhesive
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Manufacturers
MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market Research Report 2018
1 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of MMA(Methyl Methacrylate)
1.2 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Experimental Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Segment by Application
1.3.1 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Organic Glass
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Plastic
1.3.5 Adhesive
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………
7 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Evonik Industries
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Evonik Industries MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Dows
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Dows MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 BASF SE
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 BASF SE MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Shell Chemicals
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Shell Chemicals MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Lucite
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Product Category, Application and Specification
Continued…….
