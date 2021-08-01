Mobile Patient Lifts Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile Patient Lifts Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Mobile Patient Lifts is an assistive device that allows patients in hospitals and nursing homes and those receiving home health care to be transferred between a bed and a chair or other similar resting places, using hydraulic power. Sling lifts are used for patients whose mobility is limited. They could be mobile (or floor) lifts or overhead lifts (suspended from ceiling-mounted or overhead tracks).

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, INVACARE, Dupont-medical and Handicare. ArjoHuntleigh is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 25% in 2016. The next is Hill-Rom and INVACARE.

Geographically, the global mobile patient lifts market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share in the global mobile patient lifts market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is North America.

The worldwide market for Mobile Patient Lifts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 1440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mobile Patient Lifts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill-Rom

INVACARE

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Handicare

Joerns Healthcare

GAINSBOROUGH

Prism Medical

Hengyi

Guldmann

AKS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passive Lifts

Stand Assist Lifts

Ceiling Hoists

Sit-to-stand Device

Slings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Nursing Homes

Old folks’ home

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Patient Lifts Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Passive Lifts

1.2.2 Stand Assist Lifts

1.2.3 Ceiling Hoists

1.2.4 Sit-to-stand Device

1.2.5 Slings

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospital

1.3.2 Nursing Homes

1.3.3 Old folks’ home

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

