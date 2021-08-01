Non Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2020

Neurological devices industry is growing at a significant rate due to increase in the prevalence of neurological injuries and diseases. Neurological devices may be invasive in nature such as intracranial pressure monitors, which are used in serious cases. Non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices refer to the devices that help to monitor neural and electrical activity and pressure enclosing the brain. In case of brain death, trauma brain injury, epilepsy and other such conditions, non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices help to analyze the rate of flow of blood in arteries and veins in the brain. Non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing awareness and improvement in healthcare facilities. In addition, non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices have made it possible for neurologists to measure brain health without being invasive. Non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices help to get results fast and safely. In addition, they are easy to use and give accurate results.

North America dominates the global market for non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices due high incidence of brain disorders and technological advancements in the region. Europe, followed by the Asia, is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices markets in Asian region. Some of the key driving forces for non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and increasing R&D investment.

Factors such as growing incidence of diseases, technological advancement and increasing awareness of neurological disorders and their treatment have been driving the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market. In addition, lower costs as compared to invasive procedures, no requirement of operation and small size of devices have been driving the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market. However, stringent government regulations in some countries and lack of experience medical professionals have been restraining the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market.

Standardization in the procedure for brain monitoring, increasing number of clinical trials for neuro-cognitive diseases are expected to offer good opportunity for non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market. Some of the recent trends that have been observed in the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market include companies involved in partnerships and collaborations. In addition, companies are focussing on production of digitalized devices such as mobile devices and wireless technology for easy and fast processing. Some of the major companies dealing in non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market are Covidien, PLC, Compumedics, Ltd., Natus Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, CAS Medical Systems, and Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc. and others.