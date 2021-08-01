Nutritional Bar Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024
The Nutritional Bar Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Nutritional Bar Market By Product Type (Protein Bar, Fibre Bar, Snacks Bar, Meal-Replacement Bar, And Whole Food Bar), By Ingredients (Chocolate, Granola, Caramel, Fruits And Nuts, Cereals, Peanut Butter, Sugar Carbohydrates, Others), By Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Definition: Global Nutritional Bar Market
Nutritional bars are snacks sales is increasing with the change in the lifestyle and eating habits. The increasing demand of gluten-free, vegan products has resulted in growth of the nutritional bars market.
Top Key Players:
- Grenade
- Forward Foods
- YouBar
- OhYeah! Nutritional
- Atkins Nutritionalals
- NuGo Nutritional
- KIND Snacks
- NuGo Nutritional and Orgain
- Kellogg
- General Mills
- Premier Nutritional
- Quest Nutritional
- thinkThin
- ellogg NA Co
- Kashi Company
- Clif Bar & Company
- Mars Incorporated.
- Premier Nutritional Corporation
- Stokely-Van Camp, Inc.
- Luna Bar
- Quaker
- Frank Food Company
- Abbott
- among others.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increased consumption of convenience snacks
- Rising awareness consumption of healthy products
- Changing lifestyle and food habits
- Fluctuating prices of raw materials
- Stringent Regulatory framework
Market Segmentations:
Global Nutritional Bar Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Ingredients
- Type
- Distribution Channel
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
On the basis of Type the market for nutritional bar market is segmented into protein bar, fibre bar, snacks bar, meal-replacement bar, and whole food bar.
On the basis of Ingredients the market for nutritional bar is segmented into chocolate, granola, caramel, fruits and nuts, cereals, peanut butter, sugar carbohydrates, others.
By Type the market for nutritional bar market is segmented into organic and inorganic.
On the basis of Distribution Channel the market for nutritional bar market is segmented into direct and indirect.
On the basis of Geography,
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Company Share Analysis: Global Nutritional Bar Market
The nutritional bar market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutritional bar market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
