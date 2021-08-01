Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Growth, Demand, Scope, On Stryker, Getinge, Mizuho, Medtronic, Philips, And Other
Global Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market is expected to reach USD 31.02 billion by 2025, from USD 25.31 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The operating room equipment & supplies market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
- Steris Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Getinge Group
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA
- Ge Healthcare
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Mizuho SOI
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg
- Getinge AB
- Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Trumpf Medical
- BERCHTOLD Corporation, among others.
- In May 2018, Getinge, which is one of the major key player of the market, announced launch of its first patient transfer solution for multi-modality operating suites, named PILOT. This new patient-centered transfer system allows surgical staff to move patients between imaging systems and treatment rooms without having to reposition them.
- In March 2018, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. launched new product under the brand name bard parker plus blade with loader. The new product has innovation designed to enhance safety in the operating room, and a safety upgrade.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide
- Rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in operating room equipment & supplies
- Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries
- Growing number of regulatory approvals for operating room equipment
- Rising geriatric population coupled with growing number of surgeries globally.
- High cost of operating room equipment
- Unfavourable healthcare reforms in the U.S.
Segmentation
The global operating room equipment & supplies market is segmented based on equipment market,
- Type
- End User
- Supplies Market
- By Type
- Geographical Segments
- On the basis of equipment market, by type, the market is classified in
- Anesthesia machines
- Electrosurgical units
- Multi-parameter patient monitors
- Surgical imaging devices
- Operating tables
- Operating room lights
- On the basis of supplies market, by type, the market is classified in
- Surgical instruments
- Disposable materials
- Accessories
- Other or supplies
- On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into
- Hospitals
- Outpatient Facilities
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Features of the report
- Changing operating room equipment & supplies market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the operating room equipment & supplies market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Recent operating room equipment & supplies industry trends and developments
- Detailed overview of parent market
