Orphan Drugs Market Research 2018: Global Industry Top Players (Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. And Pfizer, Inc.)

In this report, the global Orphan Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Orphan Drugs in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Orphan Drugs market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Biogen, Inc.

Shire

Amgen, Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oncology

Gastrointestinal

Pulmonary

Neurology

Hematology

Cardio-vascular

Metabolic disorders

Endocrinology

Infectious diseases

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital Pharmacies

Speciality Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Others

Table of Content

1 Orphan Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Orphan Drugs

1.2 Orphan Drugs Segment By Concentration levels

1.3 Orphan Drugs Segment By Technology

1.5 Global Orphan Drugs Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Orphan Drugs (2013-2025)

2 Global Orphan Drugs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Orphan Drugs Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Orphan Drugs Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Orphan Drugs Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Orphan Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Orphan Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Global Orphan Drugs Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Orphan Drugs Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Orphan Drugs Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Orphan Drugs Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Orphan Drugs Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Orphan Drugs Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Orphan Drugs Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Orphan Drugs Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Orphan Drugs Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Orphan Drugs Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Orphan Drugs Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Orphan Drugs Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Orphan Drugs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Orphan Drugs Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Orphan Drugs Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Orphan Drugs Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Orphan Drugs Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Orphan Drugs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

7 Global Orphan Drugs Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Novartis AG

7.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

7.3 Celgene Corporation

7.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.5 Pfizer, Inc.

7.6 Sanofi S.A.

7.7 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.8 Eli Lilly and Company

7.10 Novo Nordisk A/S

8 Orphan Drugs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Orphan Drugs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Orphan Drugs

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Orphan Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Orphan Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.2 Market Positioning

