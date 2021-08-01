Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2024

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

Scope of the Report:

North America is also the largest consumer of pharmacy automation. In 2017, the consumption of pharmacy automation is about 66511 units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 49%. Europe has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of pharmacy automation in the world.

The worldwide market for Pharmacy Automation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 6520 million US$ in 2024, from 4390 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Pharmacy Automation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD

Baxter International

Swisslog

Omnicell

YUYAMA

TOSHO

Takazono

Parata

Innovation

ScriptPro

Talyst

TCGRx

Cerner

Kirby Lester

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automated Medication Dispensing

Automated Packaging and Labeling

Automated Storage and Retrieval

Automated Medication Compounding

Table Top Tablet Counters

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pharmacy Automation Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Automated Medication Dispensing

1.2.2 Automated Packaging and Labeling

1.2.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval

1.2.4 Automated Medication Compounding

1.2.5 Table Top Tablet Counters

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Inpatient Pharmacy

1.3.2 Outpatient Pharmacy

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacy

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BD

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pharmacy Automation Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BD Pharmacy Automation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Baxter International

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pharmacy Automation Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Baxter International Pharmacy Automation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Swisslog

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pharmacy Automation Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Swisslog Pharmacy Automation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Omnicell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pharmacy Automation Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Omnicell Pharmacy Automation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 YUYAMA

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Pharmacy Automation Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 YUYAMA Pharmacy Automation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 TOSHO

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Pharmacy Automation Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 TOSHO Pharmacy Automation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Takazono

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Pharmacy Automation Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Takazono Pharmacy Automation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



