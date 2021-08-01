Polyurethane Market Share, Growth, Trend With Huntsman Corporation, BASF, FXI, Mitsui Chemicals Group, LANXESS, COIM Group And Other

The polyurethane market has been segmented with deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global polyurethane market. The globally polyurethane is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period; this growth can be attributed to the high demand from global countries.

Polyurethane business accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global polyurethane market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available. Polyurethane polymers are traditionally and most commonly formed by reacting a di- or poly-isocyanate with a polyol. Some of the major players in polyurethane market

BASF SE,

CangzhouDahua Group Co. Ltd.,

Chematur Engineering AB,

LANXESS,

Coim Group,

CovestroAG,

FXI,

Huntsman Corporation,

Others: KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS CORP., Mitsui Chemicals, Northern Plastics Ltd., Polycoat Products, Polyurethane Specialties, Recticel, Seksui Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Donga Polyurethane Co. Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, The DOW Chemical Companyand many more. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

There is a growing demand for polyurethaneinbuilding & construction, automotive & transportation and bedding & furniture industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major market drivers:

Growing demand for light weight, high performance materials from automotive sector

Government support for energy efficiency

Memory foam revived the bedding segments

Versatility and unique physical properties of polyurethane

Increasing use of polyurethane in refrigeration applications

Market restraint:

Exposure risks and environmental concerns

Highdemand for acid-epoxy coatings

Volatile raw materialprices

Market Segmentation: Global Polyurethane Market

The polyurethane market is segmented on the basis of raw material into

MDI

TDI

Polyols and others

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into

Coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Flexible & rigid foams

Elastomers and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into

Building & construction

Automotive & transportation

Bedding & furniture

Others

On the basis of geography, the polyurethane market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

