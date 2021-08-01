Raw Steel Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report researches the worldwide Raw Steel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Raw Steel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Raw Steel market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Raw Steel.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Raw Steel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Raw Steel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ArcelorMittal

Hesteel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Baosteel Group

Jiangsu Shagang

Ansteel Group

JFE

Shougang

Tata Steel

Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

Hyundai Steel

Nucor Corporation

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company

Raw Steel Breakdown Data by Type

Non-alloy Steel

Low-alloy Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Raw Steel Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Transport

Energy Infrastructures

Packaging

Appliances and Industry

Raw Steel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Raw Steel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Raw Steel Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Raw Steel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Non-alloy Steel

1.4.3 Low-alloy Steel

1.4.4 Alloy Steel

1.4.5 Stainless Steel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Transport

1.5.4 Energy Infrastructures

1.5.5 Packaging

1.5.6 Appliances and Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ArcelorMittal

8.1.1 ArcelorMittal Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel

8.1.4 Raw Steel Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Hesteel Group

8.2.1 Hesteel Group Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel

8.2.4 Raw Steel Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

8.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel

8.3.4 Raw Steel Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 POSCO

8.4.1 POSCO Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel

8.4.4 Raw Steel Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Baosteel Group

8.5.1 Baosteel Group Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel

8.5.4 Raw Steel Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Jiangsu Shagang

8.6.1 Jiangsu Shagang Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel

8.6.4 Raw Steel Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Ansteel Group

8.7.1 Ansteel Group Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel

8.7.4 Raw Steel Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 JFE

8.8.1 JFE Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel

8.8.4 Raw Steel Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

