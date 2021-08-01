Small-Scale LNG Market Insights, Future Outlook With Shell, BP, ENGIE, Eni, The Linde Group, Air Products, ConocoPhillips, BG Group, Siemens, GE Oil & Gas, Gazprom transgaz Yugorsk, Wärtsilä, Black & Veatch And Other

The small scale LNG market is uniquely focused in the spots where there is less generation of LNG and does not require huge LNG liquefaction plants. Developing interest for small scale LNG in rock solid vehicles, marine transport and modern and power exercises is relied upon to be one of the real drivers of the market throughout the following seven years. The small scale LNG market is consolidated with the presence of a limited number of players (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Small-Scale LNG industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, Globally. Small-Scale LNG market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025. Some of the major players in small-scale LNG market include

The Linde Group

Shell

Air Products

Siemens

GE Oil & Gas

Wartsila

Black & Veatch

ConocoPhillips

Plum Energy LLC

BP

Chart Industries, Inc.

Kunlun Energy Ltd

Others: Skangass, Total, BG Group, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, ENGIE, Gazprom transgaz Yugorsk, Eni, PT.Pertamina (Persero), Statoil and many more. Major small-scale LNG players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

In February 2018, ICE developed new small-scale LNG carrier concept.

In March 2018, Okra Energy awarded the power generation contract for Peru’s first Small-Scale Natural Gas Liquefaction (ssLNG) facility

Major Market Drivers:

Energy cost advantage of LNG over alternate energy sources

Environmental benefits

Fiscal regime and subsidies by governments

Market Restraint:

High initial cost for LNG terminals

Lack of pipeline Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific

Segmentation

The small-scale LNG market is segmented on the basis of type into

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Marine Transport

Industrial & Power

On the basis of geography, the small-scale LNG market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

U.K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil among others

