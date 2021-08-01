Small-Scale LNG Market Insights, Future Outlook With Shell, BP, ENGIE, Eni, The Linde Group, Air Products, ConocoPhillips, BG Group, Siemens, GE Oil & Gas, Gazprom transgaz Yugorsk, Wärtsilä, Black & Veatch And Other
The small scale LNG market is uniquely focused in the spots where there is less generation of LNG and does not require huge LNG liquefaction plants. Developing interest for small scale LNG in rock solid vehicles, marine transport and modern and power exercises is relied upon to be one of the real drivers of the market throughout the following seven years. The small scale LNG market is consolidated with the presence of a limited number of players (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
- The Linde Group
- Shell
- Air Products
- Siemens
- GE Oil & Gas
- Wartsila
- Black & Veatch
- ConocoPhillips
- Plum Energy LLC
- BP
- Chart Industries, Inc.
- Kunlun Energy Ltd
- In February 2018, ICE developed new small-scale LNG carrier concept.
- In March 2018, Okra Energy awarded the power generation contract for Peru’s first Small-Scale Natural Gas Liquefaction (ssLNG) facility
Major Market Drivers:
- Energy cost advantage of LNG over alternate energy sources
- Environmental benefits
- Fiscal regime and subsidies by governments
Market Restraint:
- High initial cost for LNG terminals
- Lack of pipeline Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific
Segmentation
The small-scale LNG market is segmented on the basis of type into
- Liquefaction Terminal
- Regasification Terminal
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- Heavy-Duty Vehicles
- Marine Transport
- Industrial & Power
- U.S.
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Brazil among others
