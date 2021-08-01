Smart Irrigation Market by 2026: Toro Company, NETAFIM, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Rachio inc., Banyan Water Inc., RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC, ETwater, Galcon, Weathermatic, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Skydrop LLC. And others

Global Smart Irrigation Market Report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for market and how it is changing the industry. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Global Smart Irrigation Market Report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Global Smart Irrigation Market Report to provide statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and Investors interested in this market. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Markets growth prospects and Restrictions.

Smart Irrigation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 808.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2838.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Get Free Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-irrigation-market

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns about the levels of water and water conversation practices are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing usage of these systems in smartphones and tablets and availability of information on these smartphones is also expected to drive the market growth

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Request for Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-irrigation-market

Global Smart Irrigation Market,

By Application (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural),

By System Type (Weather-Based Controller Systems, Sensor-Based Controller Systems),

By Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Market Players:

Some of the major players operating in the smart irrigation market are:-

The Toro Company,

NETAFIM,

HUNTER INDUSTRIES,

Rain Bird Corporation,

HydroPoint Data Systems Inc.,

Rachio inc.,

Banyan Water Inc.,

RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC,

ETwater,

Galcon,

Weathermatic,

Scotts Miracle-Gro,

Skydrop LLC.,

Delta-T Devices Ltd,

Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.,

Valmont Industries Inc.,

Hortau,

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L,

CALSENSE,

AquaSpy Home – AquaSpy,

Soil Scout Oy,

Caipos GmbH,

Acclima Inc. and

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.

For More Information Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-smart-irrigation-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]