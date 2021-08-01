Space Mining Market Opportunities 2026: Deep Space Industries Inc., Planetary Resources, Moon Express, ispace, Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited, Shackleton Energy Company, KLEOS SPACE S.A., ISRO, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corporation
Global Space Mining Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.56 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth can be attributed to the high number of space missions currently taking place and the upcoming space missions too.
Global Space Mining Market,
- By Phase (Spacecraft Design, Launch, Operation),
- Type of Asteroid (Type C, Type S, Type M),
- Type of Commodity Resource (Water, Platinum Group Materials, Structural Elements),
- Distance from Earth (Near-Earth Asteroids, Asteroid Belt Distance Ranges from Earth),
- Application (Extra-terrestrial Commodity, Construction, Human Life Sustainability, Fuel, 3D Printing),
- Utilization (Earth, Space),
- Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Drivers:
- Current and growing forthcoming space missions are expected to drive the market growth
- Increased investments and ambitions by the government authorities is expected to drive the market growth
Market Definition:
Space mining is the process of excavation of materials and minerals from asteroids and near-earth objects. The purpose of space mining is similar to that of earth mining, exploitation and excavation of precious materials and minerals. The major difference is the cost involved for both which is extremely costly for space mining, but due to the rapid decline in resources and these resources becoming increasingly scarce on earth, space mining could be the only viable option for the excavation of minerals and materials.
Major Market Competitors:
Few of the major players competing in the space mining market are:-
- Deep Space Industries Inc.,
- Planetary Resources,
- Moon Express,
- ispace,
- Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited,
- Shackleton Energy Company,
- KLEOS SPACE S.A..,
- ISRO,
- Boeing,
- SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP.,
- Northrop Grumman Corporation,
- Sierra Nevada Corporation,
- Virgin Galactic,
- Made In Space Inc.,
- Ad Astra Rocket Company,
- Airbus S.A.S.,
- TransAstra Corporation,
- OffWorld,
- US Inc.,
- NASA,
- European Space Agency,
- Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency,
- China National Space Administration, and
