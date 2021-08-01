Synthetic Monitoring Market 2024 – Detailed In New Research Report CA Technologies, IBM, BMC Software, Dell, Dynatrace, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, AppDynamics, New Relic, Inc., Riverbed Technology

Data Bridge Market Research, with sharp focus on emerging regions, delivers key insights on the Global Synthetic Monitoring Market in its latest report titled, “Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Predicted to Reflect a Sluggish Expansion of CAGR by 19.3% through 2017-2024”. According to the report, the Global Synthetic Monitoring Market accounted for USD 962.7 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Top Key Players:

CA

IBM Corporation

BMC Software, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

AppDynamics

New Relic, Inc.

Riverbed Technology

Splunk Inc.

Apica

SCIVISUM LIMITED

Catchpoint Systems, Inc.

Bitbar

RIGOR

Salesforce and others.

Get Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-synthetic-monitoring-market

Report Definition:

Synthetic monitoring is a process of monitoring the applications by using robotic agents to simulate the real user’s interaction. It also includes testing of applications before launching it to the end-users. The synthetic monitoring tools have ​​HTTP, automatic cookie handling, cross platform support, load generation, response verification, an execution and monitoring console, real-time stats, GUI or console modes, custom timers, and others. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, automotive, transportation, and logistics, media and entertainment, and others. Critical need for pro-active monitoring, and management of increasing complex applications may act as the major driver in the growth of synthetic monitoring market. On the other hand lack of expertise and skill set may hinder the market.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Competitive Analysis:

The report for synthetic monitoring market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

For Any Query Speak to Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-synthetic-monitoring-market

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of component:

Monitoring Type

Services

On the basis of monitoring type:

API Monitoring

Saas Application Monitoring

Mobile Application Monitoring

Web Application Monitoring.

On the basis of service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

On the basis of organization size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises.

On the basis of deployment model:

Hosted

On-Premises

On the basis of vertical:

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Government and Defense

It and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Micro services driving the development of applications

Critical need for pro-active monitoring

Management of increasing complex applications

Importance of DevOps

SLA parameters evaluation latency issues

Ease of deployment

Lack of expertise and skill set

Lack of real time application

View Full Report Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-synthetic-monitoring-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]