Track and Trace Solutions Market 2019 by Technology, Future Growth, Applications, Top Manufacturers, Types, Revenue, Share to 2024

In distribution and logistics of many types of products, track and trace or tracking and tracing, concerns a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.

Geographically, North America dominated the global healthcare track and trace solutions market in 2015. The large share of this region can be attributed to presence of developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada and growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities & pharmaceutical manufacturing and increasing investments by leading players and respective government agencies in the region.



There are companies adding new technology and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

Some major players catering to the track and trace solutions market are Axway; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Optel Vision; TraceLink, Inc.; Adents International; Antares Vision srl; Siemens AG; Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH; ACG Worldwide; and Systech, Inc. There are various small and large manufacturers offering products for tracking and tracing applications, resulting in intense competition among vendors. The vendors are increasing their focus on strategic partnerships with their consumers and are collaborating with other vendors in the sector. Mergers and acquisitions is another major strategy applied by vendors to get maximum revenue share in this sector. For instance, in June 2016, Recipharm, the contract development and manufacturing organization, announced global partnership with SEA Vision, Marchesini, and TraceLink to introduce new serialization capabilities.

According to this study, over the next five years the Track and Trace Solutions market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3470 million by 2024, from US$ 1380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Track and Trace Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Track and Trace Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Track and Trace Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware Systems

Software Solution

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Cosmetic Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Axway Inc

Adents Internationa

Optel Vision

Mettler-Toledo International

Systech

TraceLink

Antares Vision

Xyntek

Sea Vision Srl

Siemens AG

Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

ACG Worldwide

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Track and Trace Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Track and Trace Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Track and Trace Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Track and Trace Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Track and Trace Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

