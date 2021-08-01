Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Comprehensive Business Study by 2025: Key Players are SEAGNAL, G5 Scientific,LLC, Subnero, RTSYS, Proserv, AquaSeNT LLC, Gavial Holdings, Hydroacoustics Inc., EvoLogics GmbH

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Report Definition:

Underwater acoustic communication is defined as a technique of propagating sound in water. It is a framework for the underwater acoustic communication system. It contains channels, propagation models and statistical characterization. It is a contact of the mechanical waves that create sound with the water and its boundaries. The frequency of underwater acoustics is between 10 Hz and 1 MHz. Underwater acoustic communication has various factors which includes time variations of the channel, small available bandwidth, multi-path propagation and strong signal attenuation. It has wide number of application which includes environmental monitoring, pollution monitoring, climate recording, hydrography and oceanography. It is used in different industries oil & gas, military & defense, homeland security, scientific research & development, marine. In marine industry, it plays a vital role such as environmental monitoring, underwater exploration and scientific data collection.

For instances, in 2012, EvoLogics GmbH launched Underwater Acoustic Modems an embedded network protocol development platform. It was a great tool to effectively design, test and implement underwater acoustic network protocols. It is used for multiple maritime and offshore applications.

Furthermore, in 2017, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation launched a new era of digital underwater communications named Janus which acts as an effective underwater communication network to allow undersea robots to work together and report back home.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense.

Growing importance of reliable and secured communication in defense.

Increasing homeland security end user.

Increasing offshore oil & gas production.

Delayed delivery rates due to the relatively slow speed of sound in water.

Report Segmentation:

The global underwater acoustic communication market is segmented into interface platform, communication range, application, end user and by geography.

Based on interface platform:

Sensor Interface

Acoustic Modem

Others

Others are sub segmented into:

Sonobuoys

Buoys

Based on communication range:

Shallow Water Range

Medium Water Range

Long Water Range

Full Ocean Range

On the basis of application:

Environmental Monitoring

Pollution Monitoring

Climate Recording

Hydrography

Oceanography

Others

Based on end user:

Oil & Gas

Military & Defense

Homeland Security

Scientific Research & Development

Marine

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

