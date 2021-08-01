Voice Biometric Solutions Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Biometrics are one such innovation that play a vital role in various industries such as banking, government, telecom, healthcare, etc. Voice biometrics solutions are used for establishing the identity of a person by analyzing hundreds of voice characteristics, which are more unique to an individual than a fingerprint.

Voice biometrics solutionsoffer numerous opportunities for countries that intend to invest in developing new technological features in various industries. Vendors are popularizing the use of voice biometric solutions due to their advanced features providing authentication solutions, client and customer verification,and verification for payment purposes.

In 2018, the global Voice Biometric Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voice Biometric Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Biometric Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agnitio SL.

Bioid Ag

Nuance Communications

OneValult

VoiceTrust

ValidSoft

VoiceTrust Holding

VoicePass Technology

VoiceVault

Voice Biometrics Group

Qualcomm Technologies

Uniphore

Auraya Systems

Verint Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automatic Speech Recognition Software

Speech-To-Text Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3705999-global-voice-biometric-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice Biometric Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice Biometric Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Biometric Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Automatic Speech Recognition Software

1.4.3 Speech-To-Text Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 IT & Telecom

1.5.4 Consumer Electronics

1.5.5 BFSI

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Retail

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size

2.2 Voice Biometric Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Voice Biometric Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Voice Biometric Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Voice Biometric Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Biometric Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Agnitio SL.

12.1.1 Agnitio SL. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Agnitio SL. Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Agnitio SL. Recent Development

12.2 Bioid Ag

12.2.1 Bioid Ag Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Bioid Ag Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Bioid Ag Recent Development

12.3 Nuance Communications

12.3.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development

12.4 OneValult

12.4.1 OneValult Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 OneValult Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 OneValult Recent Development

12.5 VoiceTrust

12.5.1 VoiceTrust Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 VoiceTrust Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 VoiceTrust Recent Development

12.6 ValidSoft

12.6.1 ValidSoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 ValidSoft Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ValidSoft Recent Development

12.7 VoiceTrust Holding

12.7.1 VoiceTrust Holding Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 VoiceTrust Holding Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 VoiceTrust Holding Recent Development

12.8 VoicePass Technology

12.8.1 VoicePass Technology Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 VoicePass Technology Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 VoicePass Technology Recent Development

12.9 VoiceVault

12.9.1 VoiceVault Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 VoiceVault Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 VoiceVault Recent Development

12.10 Voice Biometrics Group

12.10.1 Voice Biometrics Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Voice Biometric Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Voice Biometrics Group Revenue in Voice Biometric Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Voice Biometrics Group Recent Development

12.11 Qualcomm Technologies

12.12 Uniphore

12.13 Auraya Systems

12.14 Verint Systems

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3705999-global-voice-biometric-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025