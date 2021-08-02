2019 Artificial Intelligence in FnB Market Analysis- A report by top competitors like TOMRA System ASA, GREEFA, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, Foodable Network and others
Artificial Intelligence in FnB market report provides in depth study of Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages market using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Market Analysis:-
Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market is driven by increasing adoption of smart devices in the food & beverage sector which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 6,385.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of 115,397.92million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 43.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Key Competitors:
- TOMRA System ASA
- GREEFA
- Honeywell International
- Martec of Whitell
- Sesotec
- Key Technology
- Raytec Vision SpA
- Rockwell Automation
- ABB
- Foodable Network
- Startup Creator
- Compac Sorting Equipment
- Agco Corporation and more
Market Drivers & Restraints:
- The growing concern regarding improvement of supply chain efficiency
- The continuously adoption of advanced technology in the food & beverages industry.
- Lack of technical AI experts will further hamper growth of the market.
- Lack of initial investment
Segmentation:
By Application
- Food Sorting
- Quality Control & Safety Compliance
- Consumer Engagement (Chatbots, etc.)
- Production & Packaging
- Maintenance
End-Users
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Food Processing Industry
- Beverages Industry
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
Competitive Analysis:
Global artificial intelligence in food & beverages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in food & beverages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
