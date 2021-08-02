2019 Network Security Firewall Market Report Confirming 13.2% High CAGR Growth by 2024- Adaptive Mobile, Amd Telecom S.A., Anam Technologies, Cellusys, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Tata Communications Ltd, and others

Network Security Firewall market report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for Network Security Firewall market and how it is changing the IT industry. The report includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and market trends, and with the use of SWOT analysis the report summarizes what the market drivers and restrains are. The report shows important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, merges and research in the ICT industry by the key players who are driving the market by detailing all sales, import, export and revenue figures for forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Market Analysis:-

The Global Network Security Firewall Market accounted for USD 3.02 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2024.

Major Competitors:

Adaptive Mobile

Amd Telecom S.A.

Anam Technologies

Cellusys

Evolved Intelligence

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Mobileum

Omobio

Openmind Networks

Sap SE

Symsoft

Tata Communications and others

Key Market Drivers & Restraints

Increasing vulnerabilities in SS7

Companies regulations encouraging the demand for network security firewall

Increasing demand in network security and privacy concerns

Advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry

Lack of preventive firewall maintenance

Market Segmentation:

The global network security firewall market is segmented on the basis of component into

Solutions

Services

On the basis of solution, global network security firewall market is further segmented into

SMS firewall

Signaling firewall

The SMS firewall is further sub segmented into

A2P messaging

P2A messaging

The signaling firewall segment is further sub segmented into

SS7 firewall

diameter firewall

The global network security firewall market is also segmented on the basis of deployment model into

cloud

on-premises

network function virtualization

On the basis of service, global network security firewall market is segmented into

professional services

managed services

The professional services segment is further sub segmented into

deployment

integration

consulting services

support and maintenance

Share Analysis:

The report for network security firewall market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more effective investments.

