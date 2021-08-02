Latest Report on Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market 2025 with Leading Players Analysis Like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nippon Instruments, PerkinElmer Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies

Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market By Detection Type (Gas-Filled Detectors, Geiger Muller, Survey Meter, Solid-State), Products (Personal Dosimeters, OSL, Badges), Safety (Apron, Shields, Face Mask, Gloves), End User (Hospital, Non- Hospitals), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Analysis:

The Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market accounted to USD 880.2 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players of the global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market are LANDAUER, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Canberra Industries, IBA Worldwide, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Centronic Limited, Ludlum Measurements, Inc.,Biodex, Radiation Detection Company, Inc., ATOMEX, Arrow-Tech, Inc.,Fluke Corporation, RAE Systems, Infab Corporation, and PTW Freiburg GmbH among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing usage of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine

Rising awareness amongst people

Favorable insurance coverage

Increasing rate of cancer diseases

Market Segmentation:

Competitive Analysis: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market

Some of the major players of the global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market are LANDAUER, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Canberra Industries, IBA Worldwide, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Centronic Limited, Ludlum Measurements, Inc.,Biodex, Radiation Detection Company, Inc., ATOMEX, Arrow-Tech, Inc.,Fluke Corporation, RAE Systems, Infab Corporation, and PTW Freiburg GmbH among others.

