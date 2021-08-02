Agricultural Robot Market Analysis and Study from 2018 to 2025 with Top Key Players Like AGCO Corporation, John Deere, Topcon Positioning Systems, Ag Leader Technology, Trimble Inc.

The global market for Agricultural Robot is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% over the next five years, will reach 840 million US$ in 2023, from 450 million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research for Markets study.

The Agricultural Robot Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product type, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Some Of The Key Players In The Market Include:

AGCO Corporation

John Deere

Topcon Positioning Systems

Ag Leader Technology

Trimble Inc.

Agribotix

AgJunction

Grownetics

AgEagle Aerial Systems

Global Agricultural Robots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing usage of precision farming and favourable government initiatives towards implementation of modern agricultural techniques.

Based on product the market is categorized into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)/drones, automated harvesting systems, milking robot and other products. Furthermore, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones divided into hybrid, fixed wing and rotary blade.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by soil management, harvest management, inventory management, dairy farm management, weather tracking & monitoring, field farming, pruning, irrigation management and other applications. Soil management segment divided into nutrient monitoring and moisture monitoring. Field farming divided into plant counting systems, crop monitoring and crop scouting.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robot

Other Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Soil Management

Harvest Management

Dairy Farm Management

Field Farming

Pruning

Irrigation Management

Other Applications

Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Robot Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

