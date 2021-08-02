Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market Projected to Show Strong Growth, Expanded Technology by 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar is aircraft-mounted radar. The airborne systems surveillance radar is primarily designed for surveillance, such as maritime surveillance.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Major regions to produce Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar are North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, which accounting for about 90 % of sales revenue in total. North America is the largest sales region (sales value share 45.81%). Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 3050 million US$ in 2023, from 2390 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Israel Aerospace Industries

Raytheon

Thales Group

SAAB AB

Finmeccanica SPA

BAE Systems

Telephonics

CASIC

Harris

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Manned Aircraft Mounted Surveillance Radar

Unmanned Aircraft Mounted Surveillance Radar

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military Application

Civil Application

Other



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar market.

Chapter 1, to describe Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar, with sales, revenue, and price of Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

