ALUMINIUM CASTING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Aluminum Casting Market. The report analyzes the Aluminum Casting Market By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others), By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others).The Aluminum Casting market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report “Global Aluminium Casting Market: Analysis By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others), By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others),By Region, By Country(2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.74% during 2018 – 2023.

The A380 type of aluminum casting has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by multipurpose use of A380 alloy in a variety of verticals such as production of tools, frames and buckets for consumer application and pump fixtures, valve bodies, levers for industrial applications etc. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global aluminum casting market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include boosting production of vehicles, growing trade among countries along with government’ focus on heavy infrastructure building, roads and bridges construction.

The report titled “Global Aluminium Casting Market: Analysis By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others), By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others),By Region, By Country(2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)”, has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Aluminum casting market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global aluminum casting market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Aluminum Casting Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Aluminum Casting Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

• By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

• By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Regional Aluminum Casting Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

• By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

• By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Country Analysis – (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

• Aluminum Casting Market – Size and Growth

• By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

• By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

• By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Arconic, Gibbs Die Casting Corp, NEMAK, Rio Tinto, Ryobi Limited, China Hongqiao Group Limited, United Company Rusal, Chalco, Dynacast, Martinrea Honsel Germany Gmb.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Aluminium Casting Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Aluminium Casting Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6 Global Aluminium Casting Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Type Of Aluminium (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27 and Other’s) (2013-2023)

6.1.1 Global A380 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.1.2 Global A383 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.1.3 Global A360 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.1.4 Global A319 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.1.5 Global ZA-8 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.1.6 Global ZA-12 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.1.7 Global ZA-27 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.1.8 Global Other’s Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.2 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By Value (2013 –2023)

6.2.1 Global Aluminum Die-Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.2.2 Global Aluminum Permanent Mold Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.2.3 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.3 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, By End Users ( Transportation, Manufacturing, Building& Construction and Other’s),By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By Value Historical (2013 –2017)

6.3.1 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, By Transportation, 2013-2023

6.3.2 Global A383 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, By Manufacturing, 2013-2023

6.3.3 Global A360 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, By Building & Construction, 2013-2023

6.3.4 Global A319 Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value, By Others, 2013-2023

7 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, Regional Analysis (2013 –2023)

7.1 North America Aluminum Casting Market: Growth & Forecast

7.1.1 North America Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value Historical (2013 –2017)

7.1.2 North America Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Value Forecast (2018 –2023)

7.1.3 North America Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Type Of Aluminum (A380,A383,A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27 and Other’s), By Value (2013 –2023)

7.1.4 North America Aluminum Casting Market Size, By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By Value (2013 –2023)

7.1.5 North America Aluminum Casting Market Size, By End Users ( Transportation, Manufacturing, Building& Construction and Other’s)

7.1.6 North America Aluminum Casting Market – Country Analysis (US and Canada)

…

8. Global Aluminium Casting Market drivers

9. Global Aluminium Casting Market Restraints

10. Global Aluminium Casting Market Trends

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Arconic

11.2 Gibbs Die Casting Corp.

11.3 Nemak

11.4 Rio Tinto

11.5 Ryobi Limited

11.6 China Hongqiao Group Limited

11.7 United Company Rusal

11.8 Chalco

11.9 Dynacast

11.10 Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

Continuous…

