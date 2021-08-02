News : Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Assesses the Future Impact of the Propellants, Potential Demands

The global anti-obesity drugs market is growing significantly, due to high prevalence of obesity and rich pipeline for anti-obesity drugs. The presence of large patient pool and massive unexplored market in the emerging economies, such as India and China, are creating ample opportunities for the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market. The advanced research and development facilities, and new drug developments by the key players are propelling the demand for improved and cost-effective anti-obesity drugs, thus driving the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market.

Obesity can be defined as a medical condition, in which excessive or abnormal accumulation of fat occurs in a patient. A person with body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above is considered obese. There are several factors causing obesity, such as eating habits, physical inactivity, and genetic makeup. Obesity has serious negative impact on an individual’s health. An obese individual is at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases, such as breast cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders. According to the WHO, in 2014, there were 600 million obese people aged 18 years or above, which accounted for 13% of the total adult population in the world. The prevalence of obesity is the highest in the U.S. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., 35.1% of the adult population aged 20 years or above were obese during 2011 – 2012.

Geographically, North America leads the global anti-obesity drugs market, due to high incidences of obesity, high healthcare expenditure, and increased awareness about obesity and obesity related risks among patients. In addition, the increasing involvement of government and non-government organizations to educate and aware people about the ill effects of obesity, and extensive research and development activities for the development of anti-obesity drugs are fueling the growth of the anti-obesity drugs market in North America. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global anti-obesity drugs market. The fastest growth of the region is attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure and increasing geriatric population. Moreover, the anti-obesity drugs market is growing due to increasing research and development facilities, growing disposable income, and presence of large patient pool in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Some of the major players operating in the global anti-obesity drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Zafgen, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, and Norgine B.V.

