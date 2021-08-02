Anticoagulants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Anticoagulants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database
Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, serum-separating tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.
Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, serum-separating tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.
Anticoagulants are widely used for VTE, ACS/MI, AF and other field. The most proportion of anticoagulants used to treat AF, and the revenue in 2016 is 13118 M USD.
Europe region is the largest supplier of anticoagulants, with a production market share nearly 56.40% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of anticoagulants, enjoying production market share nearly 26.35% in 2016.
The global Anticoagulants market is valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Anticoagulants market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Anticoagulants in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anticoagulants in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Anticoagulants market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Anticoagulants market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Sanofi
Bayer
Boehringer Ingelheim
Johnson & Johnson
Genentech (Roche)
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Aspen
Lilly
Otsuka
Pfizer
Daiichi Sankyo
The Medicines Company
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793784-global-anticoagulants-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)
Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)
Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)
Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)
Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)
Others
Market size by End User
VTE
ACS/MI
AF
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Anticoagulants market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Anticoagulants market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Anticoagulants companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Anticoagulants submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3793784-global-anticoagulants-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anticoagulants Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Anticoagulants Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)
1.4.3 Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)
1.4.4 Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)
1.4.5 Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)
1.4.6 Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Anticoagulants Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 VTE
1.5.3 ACS/MI
1.5.4 AF
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anticoagulants Market Size
2.1.1 Global Anticoagulants Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Anticoagulants Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Anticoagulants Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Anticoagulants Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Anticoagulants Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Sanofi
11.1.1 Sanofi Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Sanofi Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Sanofi Anticoagulants Products Offered
11.1.5 Sanofi Recent Development
11.2 Bayer
11.2.1 Bayer Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Bayer Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Bayer Anticoagulants Products Offered
11.2.5 Bayer Recent Development
11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim
11.3.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Anticoagulants Products Offered
11.3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development
11.4 Johnson & Johnson
11.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Anticoagulants Products Offered
11.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
11.5 Genentech (Roche)
11.5.1 Genentech (Roche) Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Genentech (Roche) Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Genentech (Roche) Anticoagulants Products Offered
11.5.5 Genentech (Roche) Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)