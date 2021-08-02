Application Security Market Type, End User By Top Players By Trustwave, Checkmarx, Veracode, WhiteHat Security, IBM, Qualys, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Acunetix, SiteLock, And Many More
Growing usage of mobile, monetary related application and other advanced technologies have also demanded for the growth in application security solutions. It has its wide application in government & defense, banking, financial services, & insurance, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, education, and others.
- WhiteHat Security
- VERACODE
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc
- Cigital, Inc (A Part of Synopsys)
- SiteLock
- Rapid7
- Qualys, Inc.
- Pradeo
- IBM Corporation
- High-Tech Bridge SA
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Fasoo
- Contrast Security
- Checkmarx
- Acunetix
- others
The report for global application security market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present application security market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.
- Rise in cyber breaches may act as a major driver in the growth of application security market.
- On the other hand lack of awareness about cybersecurity may hinder the market.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Outsourcing of IT security model
- Rise in cyber breaches
- Stringent by-laws and compliance requirement
- Budget constraints for implementing Application security
- Lack of Awareness About Cybersecurity
Segmentation:
- The global application security market is segmented on the basis of component into
- Solution
- Services
The solutions segment is further segmented into
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
The services segment is further segmented into
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
The professional services segment is further segmented into
- Consulting
- Training And Education
- Support Services
- On the basis of testing segment, the global application security market is segmented into
- Static Application Security Testing,
- Dynamic Application Security Testing
- Interactive Application Security Testing
- On the basis of organization size, the global application security market is segmented into
- Large enterprises
- Small & medium-sized enterprises (SMES)
- On the basis of deployment model, the global application security market is segmented into
- On-premises
- Cloud
- On the basis of vertical, the global application security market is segmented into
- Government And Defense
- Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
- It And Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Education, And Others
- On the basis of geography, the global application security market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
