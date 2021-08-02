Asia-Pacific Base Oil Market Analysis, Industry Report With China National Petroleum Corporation, Neste, GS Caltex, S-OIL Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited & More

Asia-Pacific base oil market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

The Asia-Pacific base oil market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. Some of the major players in base oil market

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

GS Caltex Corporation

Neste

Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

China Petrochemical Corporation

S-Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

China National Petroleum Corporation and many more.

Base Oil is the name given to lubrication grade oils initially produced from refining crude oil or through chemical synthesis. The Asia-Pacific base oil market accounted for consumption of 22288.80 KT in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. There is a growing demand for base oil in automotive and industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years. Base oil is typically defined as oil with a boiling point range between 550 and 1050 F, consisting of hydrocarbons with 18 to 40 carbon atoms.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing automotive industry

Highindustrial growth

Market restraint:

Shift toward group iii base oil is causing shrinkage in the overall demand of base oil

High price of high grade base oil

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Base Oil Market

The base oil market is segmented on the basis of typegroup I, group II, group III, group IVand group V.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented automotive, industrial and others.

On the basis of geography, the base oil market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

