Automated Storage-Retrieval System-ASRS Market to Grow $10.4 Billion: CAGR 16.0%
Automated Storage and Retrieval System market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market. The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market that are derived from SOWT analysis. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market.
Market Analysis:-
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market accounted to USD 8.7billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Sample Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automated-storage-retrieval-system-asrs-market
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Real-Time Inventory Control at A Lower Cost
- Multi channel Supply Chain Strategy in Retail
- Improved Employee Productivity, Along With Growth in the Automated Material Handling Market
- Requirement for Large Capital Investments
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of End-user the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is segmented into
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Aviation
- Electronic & Semiconductor
- E-Commerce
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Metals
- Heavy Machinery, Others.
On the basis of geography, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America & South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are
- S.
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Brazil among others.
In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Get Detailed TOC https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automated-storage-retrieval-system-asrs-market
Major Market Competitors:
- MarketareDaifuku Co.
- SSI Schaefer Group
- Murata Machinery
- Knapp AG
- TGW Logistics Group
- Kardex Group
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Mecalux S.A.
- Vanderlande Industries BV
- System Logistics Corporation
- Bastian Solutions, Inc.
- Beumer Group
- Dematic GmbH & Co. Kgamong others.
Competitive Analysis:
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Speak To Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-automated-storage-retrieval-system-asrs-market