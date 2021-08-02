Automated Storage-Retrieval System-ASRS Market to Grow $10.4 Billion: CAGR 16.0%

Automated Storage and Retrieval System market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market. The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market that are derived from SOWT analysis. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market.

Market Analysis:-

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market accounted to USD 8.7billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Real-Time Inventory Control at A Lower Cost

Multi channel Supply Chain Strategy in Retail

Improved Employee Productivity, Along With Growth in the Automated Material Handling Market

Requirement for Large Capital Investments

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of End-user the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is segmented into

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Electronic & Semiconductor

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Metals

Heavy Machinery, Others.

On the basis of geography, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

S.

Canada

Germany

France

K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil among others.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Competitors:

MarketareDaifuku Co.

SSI Schaefer Group

Murata Machinery

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group

Kardex Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux S.A.

Vanderlande Industries BV

System Logistics Corporation

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Group

Dematic GmbH & Co. Kgamong others.

Competitive Analysis:

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

