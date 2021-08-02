Automatic Tire Inflation System Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By SAF-HOLLAND Inc., Continental, WABCO, Enpro Industries Pvt. Ltd., Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Bridgestone, Dana Incorporated, IDEX Corporation, Hendrickson And Others

Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Study incorporates the showcase modules ‘ improvement conditions and definition. The worldwide advertise is classified by sort, sort of item, sort of fabric, application, vertical application and end-use. The showcase was categorized in terms of introduction within additional piece. This factual study inquiries about report moreover notices the introduction fragments of the worldwide showcase. The report looks at the inescapable Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Industry Analysis advertise in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a territorial basis. A number of inquire about tools have been utilized to supply a exact understanding of this showcase, such as Porter’s five powers examination and SWOT examination. Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Research Report highlights noteworthy advertise development patterns and flow, counting restrictions, drivers and openings. Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Research Report gives information on the technological progresses that are likely to happen within the coming time or are as of now taking put.

Market Analysis: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market

Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 926.88 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1797.31 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased concern regarding the safety of life and vehicles.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, SAF-HOLLAND S.A. announced the introduction of “Tire Pilot Plus System” aimed at measuring over and under inflation of tires continuously and warning the driver of the vehicle regarding the same.

In September, 2017 Continental AG announced the introduction of a system for the external monitoring of inflation levels of tires of vehicles. The process contains the sensors being integrated into the tires and monitoring being carried out through an external source. The system is applicable on trucks, buses and various bigger vehicles.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market

SAF-HOLLAND S.A., Continental AG, WABCO, ENPRO INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD., MICHELIN, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Bridgestone CorporationDana Limited, IDEX, Hendrickson USA L.L.C., Aperia Technologies Inc., Haltec Corporation, CODA DEVELOPMENT, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Pressure Systems International Inc., Opladen LLC Vigia USA, ti.systems GmbH, Trans Technologies Company, Servitech, Velociti Inc., Tibus Offroad Ltd. & Co. KG, Téléflow, Bigfoot equipment LTD, Chet’s Professional Services pty ltd.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market

Global automatic tire inflation system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic tire inflation system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increase in fuel efficiency and life of the tires due to the usage of these systems is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in concern for safety of the vehicle and driver is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Adoption of tubeless and nitrogen tires is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of these systems is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market

By Type

Central Tire Inflation System, Continuous Tire Inflation System



By Component

Air Delivery System, Buffer Tank, Compressor, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Housing, Pressure Sensor, Rotary Union



By On-Highway Vehicle

Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle



By Off-Highway Vehicle

Agricultural Vehicles, Construction Vehicles



By Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa



