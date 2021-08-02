Bisglycinate Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2018-2026

Bisglycinate Market: Introduction

Bisglycinate also known as mineral/metal amino acid chelates are special category of chelated minerals that utilize amino acids as ligands and are used as a source of mineral in the manufacturing of food and food supplements. Bisglycinate is formed as a result of bonding two glycine molecules bonded with same mineral ion. Bisglycinate is a safe, stable and highly bioavailable chelate mineral complex useful for human nutrition. Some of the most essential trace minerals of bisglycinate includes calcium, iron, zinc and magnesium. Bisglycinate is a simple way of increasing the mineral intake. Bisglycinate is delivered in different forms i.e., liquid and powers. Bisglycinate offers superior tolerability, bioavailability and chemical reactivity compared with the traditional mineral supplementation. Along with human mineral supplement bisglycinate are also used as animal feed additive and filters. Bisglycinate is used as animal nutrition owing to its higher bioavailability and chemical stability.

Bisglycinate Market: Dynamics

The surge in demand for bisglycinate can be attributed increase in traction of chelated minerals as dietary supplements for human nutrition, driven by increasing health conciseness. Mineral deficiency is resulted as a cause of chronic stress, over-exercise, and excessive consumption of caffeine, alcohol and sugar is another factor driving contributing towards the upsurge in demand for bisglycinate. Approximately, 17% of the global population have inadequate zinc intake and almost 50% of the American population have inadequate intake of magnesium, which contribute significantly towards the anemia, infertility, mood disorders, and others. Bisglycinate is a simple way of increasing the mineral intake. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of global bisglycinate market.

Increasing use of bisglycinate as an alternative supplements to various mineral salts, such as mineral sulfides, oxides and carbonates is expected to be the key driver for growth of global bisglycinate market. For instance, calcium bisglycinate is used as a replacement of calcium carbonate, as these are easily absorbed. Further, the consumption most of iron supplement is limited by their gastrointestinal side effects, such as vomiting and nausea. On the contrary ferrous bisglycinate have no side effects on stomach wall or intestines and also offer enhanced bioavailability. However, the manufacturing process of bisglycinate require advanced technology, further the manufacturing process of most of bisglycinate is patented hence restrict entrance of new manufacturers.

Bisglycinate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of mineral type, the global bisglycinate can be segmented into:

Ferrous Bisglycinate

Magnesium Bisglycinate

Zinc Bisglycinate

Calcium Bisglycinate

Other Bisglycinate (Copper, Manganese, etc.)

On the basis of End-Use, the global bisglycinate can be segmented into:

Food & beverages (Nutraceuticals)

Agro-chemicals (Fertilizers)

Feed additive

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of form, the global bisglycinate can be segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

Bisglycinate Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific dominate the global bisglycinate market and is expected to continue dominating the global market through the forecast period. The bisglycinate market in the region is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing number of affluent population, resulted in higher standards of living and better quality of life. Another potential application of bisglycinate which can leverage the growth of market is in animal feed additives in emerging economics such as, India, China and ASEAN countries. North America and European bisglycinate Market are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period driven by increasing demand from food & dietary supplements. Further, the European Food Safety Agency has permitted the direct delivery of bisglycinate for minerals and trace elements in the European Union for zinc, copper, iron, calcium and magnesium such trend is expected to contribute towards the growth of bisglycinate in European Market. Latin America bisglycinate market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years driven by robust economic outlook.

Bisglycinate Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global bisglycinate market includes