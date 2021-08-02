Buckwheat Groats Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2026

Global Buckwheat Groats Market Introduction

Buckwheat groats are made from buckwheat, which is not at all a wheat product. Buckwheat is a plant seed which resembles a grain. Buckwheat groats are majorly produced in U.S., Asia and Europe. Buckwheat groats are the rich source of complex carbohydrates and are free from gluten. Buckwheat groats also contains significant amount of magnesium, for instance, a cup of buckwheat groats can satisfy almost all the magnesium need of a person, for a day. Buckwheat groats are also a good source of plant proteins, containing all the necessary amino acids. Buckwheat groats are also rich in several minerals including iron, selenium and zinc. Buckwheat groats are served in many different ways and the demand for it is growing with the rise in demand for the dietary food materials. Many customers prefer buckwheat groats for its high protein and fiber content. Buckwheat groats are gaining more importance in diet conscious age groups in the developed and developing countries. It is also being used as an alternative for rice by many consumers. Organic buckwheat groats are in high demand from developed countries and the demand is growing in emerging countries, due to large number of health advantages of buckwheat groats.

Market Dynamics of Buckwheat Groats Market

Increasing health focus and diet consciousness in the young population of the developed and emerging countries

Buckwheat groats are rich source of complex carbohydrates, proteins, and minerals. Rise is consciousness about dietary requirement by various age groups is pushing the demand for the buckwheat groats, in the market. It is a gluten free source of protein and therefore is gaining more importance in the vegetarian people. Emerging countries such as China and India growing at a faster pace in terms of population as well as GDP. Therefore, increasing forcus in the growing population in these countries is driving the market for buckwheat groats.

Presence of alternatives and lack of awareness are the restraining factors for the growth of buckwheat groats market

There are many other groats are available in the market and are conventionally used by many customers. Therefore lack of awareness about the advantages of buckwheat groats over other diet products may act as a restraining factor for the growth of this market. Also changing taste and preferences of the consumers is a challenging factor for the buckwheat groats market growth.

Organic buckwheat groats is preferred over non organic one

Organic buckwheat groats are the preferred choice amongst the diet conscious population. Organic Buckwheat groats are becoming part of multigrain food and is also being used in the beverage industry for making beer and other beverages.

Global Buckwheat Groats Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global buckwheat groats market can be segmented as:

Organic

Non-organic

On the basis of applications, the global buckwheat groats market can be segmented as:

Dietary Food

Animal Food

Beverages

Buckwheat Groats Market: Regional Outlook

North America contributed major share of the buckwheat groats market, due to highly diet conscious population in US and Canada. A large amount of organic buckwheat groats is imported by U.S. to satisfy the demand in the country. Europe followed North America, in terms of demand for buckwheat groats in last few years. Asia Pacific also contributes a significant share of the global demand for buckwheat groats, however the demand is expected to grow at a fast pace, during the forecast period. Increasing population and health consciousness in the young population of the emerging countries such as China and India, is projected to drive the market for buckwheat groats during the forecast period. Latin America stands after Asia Pacific market, in terms of the demand for the buckwheat groats, while Middle East & Africa contributes a small share in the global market for buckwheat groats.

Global Buckwheat Groats Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global buckwheat groats market are: