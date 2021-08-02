Business Intelligence Market Outlook 2022: IBM, Microsoft, MicroStrategy, Oracle, Hitachi Data Systems, Qlik, SAP, SAS, Tableau Software, Information Builders, Sisense and Datawatch Corporation

Business Intelligence market report is a comprehensive study on how the Business industry is changing because of Business Intelligence Industry. There are several systematic information in the report, like what the CAGR values are going to be in the forecast years of 2016-2022, and what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends mean and how to use them to achieve a greater edge on the key players and brands whose company profiles are included in the report.

The Global Business Intelligence (BI) market is expected to grow from $15.64 billion in 2016 to reach $29.48 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 11.1%.

Increasing usage of data analytics, raising penetration of cloud technologies, and growing dependency on data in decision making are the factors fueling the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of business intelligence in small and medium-sized enterprises is fostering the market growth. On the other hand, high capital investments, limited number of skilled workforce are the restraints limiting the market growth.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Include:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

MicroStrategy

Hitachi Data Systems

Qlik

SAP

SAS

Tableau Software

Information Builders

Sisense

Datawatch Corporation

Panorama

PENTAHO PERU NETWORKS

TIBCO Software (SA) Pty Limited

Yellowfin BI

Get Sample Copy [email protected] http://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/business-intelligence-bi-global-market-4702

North America is projected to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Growing adoption of technologies and rapid economic growth in emerging countries are boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Among the applications, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) are the largest contributor of the total market revenue in 2015 due to increasing digital financial transactions across the globe.

END USERS COVERED:

Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and Consumer Goods, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Other End Users

APPLICATIONS COVERED:

Operations Management, Network Management and Optimization, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Sales and Marketing Management, Fraud Detection and Security Management, Workforce Management, Supply Chain Optimization and Other Applications

TECHNOLOGIES COVERED:

Cloud BI, Traditional BI, Social BI and Mobile BI

DATA TYPES COVERED:

Structured Data, Semi-Structured Data and Unstructured Data

COMPONENTS COVERED:

Software, Platform and Services

DEPLOYMENT MODELS COVERED:

On-Demand

On-Premises

ORGANIZATION SIZES COVERED:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Unstructured Data segment is expected to dominate the global business intelligence market with higher CAGR owing to increasing adoption of data analytics and growing market for IoT devices.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/business-intelligence-bi-global-market-4702

The Report Covers In-Depth Analysis as Follows: Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market, By Data Type

6 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market, By Component

7 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market, By Deployment Model

8 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market, By Technology

9 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market, By Application

10 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market, By Organization Size

11 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market, By End User

12 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market, By Geography

13 Key Developments

14 Company Profiling

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/business-intelligence-bi-global-market-4702

HIGH POINTS OF THE REPORT

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]