Ceramic Textile Market Overall Growth, Price, Cost Analysis and Share Outlook to 2024

The global ceramic textile market is categorized on the basis of fiber type, end-use industry, foam type, and region. On the basis of fiber type, the global market has been segmented into vitreous alumina-silica ceramic fiber and polycrystalline ceramic fiber. Under vitreous alumina-silica, ceramic fiber has been sub-segmented into refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) and low bio-persistence ceramic fiber.

On the basis of foam type, the global ceramic textile market has been segmented into cloth, ropes, tapes, sleeving and braids. The market is expected to showcase positive growth on account of its reliability in terms of contaminating heat in high temperature applications.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into industrial and transportation. The industrial end-use industry is the segment growing at a higher pace, due to increasing demand for petrochemical, steel, and aluminum from end-use industries.

Additionally, upcoming transportation projects are increasing to meet the needs of growing population. The carcinogenic nature of ceramic textiles has durability issues, which impacts the growth of the global ceramic textile market.

The key players operating in the global ceramic textile market include Ibiden Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Mineral Seal Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation, Rath Inc., Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, The 3M Company, Unifrax Corporation, and Zircar Zirconia, Inc.

