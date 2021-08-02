Clean-in-place Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis | 2026

Clean-in-place is widely used method for cleaning of pipes, vessels, and process equipment without disassembling them. The clean-in-place method is fast, easy, effective, and not labor intensive. It also poses less threat of exposure of workers to harmful chemicals. Prior to the introduction of the clean-in-place method, process equipment were disassembled before cleaning. This proved cumbersome for equipment that required frequent cleaning. Industries such as food, beverages, dairy, and pharmaceuticals that need to adhere to strict levels of hygiene and cleanliness extensively adopt the clean-in-place method. The global clean-in-place market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, led by the growth in food, beverages, and dairy industries. The clean-in-place method can also be easily incorporated in automated plants. This is likely to be an advantage for the clean-in-place method, as manufacturing and processing plants are rapidly undergoing automation.

Global Clean-in-place Market: Key Segments

The global clean-in-place market can be segmented based on system type, offering, and end-use industry. In terms of system type, the clean-in-place market can be bifurcated into single-use and reuse clean-in-place systems. The reuse clean-in-place systems segment is estimated to hold the dominant share of the global clean-in-place market during the forecast period. In terms of offering, the clean-in-place market can be classified into single-tank systems, two-tank systems, and multi-tank systems. Based on end-user industry, the clean-in-place market can be divided into food, dairy, pharmaceuticals, brewery & beverages, and others. The clean-in place technology helps ensure sterile and clean processing conditions for food and pharmaceutical applications. Food is the dominant end-user industry segment of the global clean-in-place market. In terms of demand, the pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Global Clean-in-place Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global clean-in-place market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the major region of the global clean-in-place market. It is also expected to be a rapidly growing region of the global clean-in-place market during the forecast period due to the expansion in end-user industries such as food, dairy, and pharmaceuticals in the region. Countries such as India, China, and South Korea are estimated to propel the demand for clean-in-place in the region. North America is also a consumer of clean-in-place in the world. Europe is also a significant consumer of clean-in-place. Latin America and Middle East & Africa offer lucrative opportunities for the clean-in-place market. The clean-in-place in Middle East & Africa is primarily driven by the growth in oil & gas and downstream processing industries in the region.

Global Clean-in-place Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global clean-in-place market include Tetra Pak International (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Sani-Matic (the U.S.), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (the U.S.), Krones AG (Germany), KHS GmbH (Germany), Melegari Manghi (Italy), Centec GmbH (Germany), and Millitec Food Systems (the U.K.).