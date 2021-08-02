Cognitive Security Market 2019: Economic, Consumer and Industry Trend Of Deep Instinct Inc, Demisto, Expert System, Feedzai, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd, Trend Micro, ThreatMetrix, Symantec And others

Global Cognitive Security Market forecasts detailed comprehensive report on the global Cognitive Security industry. The report provides important details such as the sales, consumption, suppliers, import/export, revenue, growth rate. The report shares Data type that includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and others. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report. Cognitive Security Market report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the Cognitive Security industry across different regions. The global Cognitive Security market report additionally offers a deep expertise of market definition, classifications, programs, engagements, and market traits even as also displaying the CAGR figures for the Forecast years 2018-2025.By the help of SWOT analysis this report provides with a comprehensive insight about the Cognitive Security market’s restrains and drivers all the keeping the report systematic and providing with the company profile. Cognitive Security Market report also mainly focuses on Market share dominated by major players, types, and applications of Cognitive Security Industry.

Competitors:

AWS, Acalvio, CA Technologies,, Check Point Software, Cisco, Cybraics, DXC Technology, DarKTrace, Deep Instinct, Demisto, Expert System, Feedzai, Fortinet, Google, IBM, LogRhythm, McAfee, Securonix, Sift Science, SparkCognition, Symantec, ThreatMetrix, Trend Micro, Among Others

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Cognitive Security Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Cognitive Security Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Cognitive Security Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analysis: Global Cognitive Security Market

Global Cognitive Security Market accounted for USD 2.85 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Competitive Analysis: Global Cognitive Security Market

The global cognitive security market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of cognitive security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Proactive security measures in protecting assets of an organization.

Increasing number of security breaches and cyber-attacks.

Rising adoption of IoT and increasing trend of BYOD across verticals.

Huge investment costs to implement security protocols.

Rapidly increasing insider cyber threats.

Market Segmentation:

The global cognitive security market is based on

component, deployment model, applications, security types, enterprise size, industry vertical, geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into

solutions, unified log manager and data catalog, real-time security analytics and visualization platform, biometric recognition, digital signature recognition, services, deployment and integration, support and maintenance and training and consulting.

Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into

cloud , on-premises.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into

threat intelligence, anomaly detection and risk mitigation, automated compliance management, others (perimeter/border security automation, and fraud detection and prevention).

Based on security type, the market is segmented into

physical security, cybersecurity, network security, cloud security, application security, endpoint security.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into

large enterprises , SMEs

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into

aerospace and defense, government, BFSI, it and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities ,others (media and entertainment, education, and transportation).

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific ,Middle East & Africa.

