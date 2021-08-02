Composites Testing Market Report, Key Players, Size and Share Analysis Forecast by 2024

The global composites testing market is witnessing strong growth on account of growing usage of composites in aerospace and defense, transportation and wind energy industries, and strict composites testing standards. Composites find their application in transport vehicles, and the interior and exterior structures of aircraft, on account of their superior performance and high strength.

The global composites testing market has been segmented by testing method, product type, application and region. On the basis of testing method, the market has been segmented into destructive and nondestructive testing methods. The market for destructive composites testing method is increasing on account of growing dispersion of composites in the wind energy and sporting goods applications.

Based on application, the global composites testing market has been segmented into building and construction, transportation, wind energy, sporting goods, aerospace and defense and electrical and electronics.

The aerospace and defense application led the global composites testing market, owing to high demand for composites testing services from advanced commercial aircrafts. These aircrafts have extensive application of composites in their structure, which requires these composites to undergo various testing methods to ensure their safety and performance.

The key players operating in the composites testing market include Exova Group plc, Intertek Group plc, Mistras Group Inc., Element Materials Technology, Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc., Matrix Composite Inc., Instron, ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory and Henkel AG & CO. KGaA. The companies have been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their presence in the global market.

