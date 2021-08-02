COPD DRUGS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of COPD Drugs Market. The report analyses the COPD Drugs Market By Drug Type (Combination Therapy Drugs, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, and Others). The report analyses the COPD Drugs Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. This report also includes pipeline analysis for few COPD drugs.

According to Analytics research report “Global COPD Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Combination Therapy Drugs, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, Others), Pipeline Drugs, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India)”, the COPD drugs market is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 2.47% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, COPD Drugs market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of COPD associated diseases, rising patient population, and increase in availability of novel combination therapy drugs. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding COPD, high smoking prevalence, rising pollution level, growing medical spending, favorable government initiatives, public private partnership have been driving the market growth. In addition, rising geriatric population, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research, and growing scope in middle and low income countries with large patient population is anticipated to impel the market growth of the COPD drugs market. However, growing portfolio of generic COPD drugs, and patent expiration of few innovator drugs in upcoming years are expected to hinder the market performance during forecasted period.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type. By drug type, the combination therapy COPD drugs are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market, especially LABA/LAMA and triple combination ICS/LABA/LAMA market is expected to gain more traction in forecasted period. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global COPD drugs market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to presence of enormous number of patient base and more emphasis towards prescribed branded drugs.

The report titled “Global COPD Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Combination Therapy Drugs, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, Others), Pipeline Drugs, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India” has covered and analysed the potential of COPD drugs market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the COPD drugs market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe along with pipeline and product analysis.

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3783922-global-copd-drugs-market-analysis-by-drug-type

Scope of the Report

Global COPD Drugs Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• COPD Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, and Other COPD Drugs.

Regional COPD Drugs Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• COPD Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, and Other COPD Drugs.

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• COPD Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, Other COPD Drugs.

Other Report Highlights

• Pipeline Analysis- PT010, Duaklir, Nemiralisib, Danirixin.

• Product Analysis.

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Glaxo SmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, TEVA Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Merck, Cipla, Mylan, Vectura, Sunovion

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

3.1 Invest in COPD Generic Drugs

3.2 Asia Pacific Region To Witness The Fastest Growth

4. COPD Drugs Products Outlook

5. Global COPD Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global COPD Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Combination Therapy COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Anticholinergics COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global Beta- Agonist COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 Global ICS COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global Other COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global COPD Drugs: Market Attractiveness, By Drug Type

7. Global COPD Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Region : Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)

…

12. Global COPD Drugs Market: Pipeline Analysis

13. Global COPD Drugs Market: Market Dynamics

13.1 Global COPD Drugs Market: Drivers

13.2 Global COPD Drugs Market: Restrains

13.3 Global COPD Drugs Market: Trends

13.4 Global COPD Drugs Market: Product Benchmarking

13.5 Global COPD Drugs Market: Sales Analysis, By Company

14. Porter Five Force Analysis

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Company Profiles

16.1 GSK

16.2 AstraZeneca

16.3 Boehringer-Ingelheim

16.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals

16.5 Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

16.6 Novartis

16.7 Cipla

16.8 Mylan

16.9 Vectura Group Plc,

16.10 Sunovion

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3783922-global-copd-drugs-market-analysis-by-drug-type

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com