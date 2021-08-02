Dental Sterilization Market Comprehensive Review of its Top Companies, Investment trend, Growth Opportunities, Drivers, Technology & Future Prospects

Effective and efficient infection control is essential to prevent cross-contamination for the safety of patients during dental procedures. Increasing focus on maintaining productivity while ensuring patient safety has empowered practices to develop contamination-free procedures, while realizing efficiencies and cost effectiveness. Increasing number of dental problems, surging awareness about infections caused due to repeated use of dental equipment without sterilization, and advancements in dental technologies and surgical procedures are some notable factors driving the global dental sterilization market.

The growing prevalence of the dental diseases, widening base of dental care personnel, and increasing awareness about infections caused due to cross-contamination among individuals are the major factors contributing to an up thrust to the market. Moreover, with the evolution of advanced dental technologies and surgical procedures, and growing cosmetic dentistry, the dental sterilization market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The increasing dental tourism and expanding dental industry are also driving the market demand in APAC.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives, such as Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP programs) have made positive steps toward the reimbursements for preventive dental services, fluoride varnish application, and oral risk assessment. The CHIP provides health coverage to eligible children, through both Medicaid and separate CHIP programs in the U.S.

Besides, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Dental Association (ADA) recommends that infection prevention should be made a priority in healthcare settings offering dental treatments. In October 2016, the CDC had issued and article: “The Summary of Infection Prevention Practices in Dental Settings: Basic Expectations for Safe Care” that summarized current infection prevention recommendations published since the 2003 guideline. As per the recommendations by the ADA and the CDC, the dentists should use dental hand-pieces, that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and should also sterilize them according to the manufacturers’ instructions.

The emerging countries, such as India, China, Thailand, and Malaysia are expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the market players in the dental sterilization industry, mainly due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of hospitals and dental clinics, and growing awareness among citizens regarding dental procedures in these economies. These countries are experiencing rise in the number of patients visits for various dental treatments, which, in turn, will lead to several growth opportunities for the industry players to expand their presence.

The prominent players in the dental sterilization industry are Midmark Corporation, Getinge AB, Danaher Corporation, SciCan Ltd., Tuttnauer, Planmeca Oy, Dentsply Sirona, Matachana Group, A-dec Inc., Hu-Friedy, W&H Group, and NSK Nakanishi Inc.

The study provides historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.

