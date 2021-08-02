Depth Sensing Market Research, Growth Analysis, Forecasting With Texas Instruments, Stereolabs, Vision Technologies, Infineon Technologies, LIPS Corp. , Aquifi, Inc And More
Global depth sensing market is expected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2025 from USD 1.32 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.94 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Get Sample of Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-depth-sensing-market
The large quantity of power is consumed while capturing the data, processing all the captured data and filtering the data to get the required information. All this process takes place by Sensor. The advent of depth sensors has made it possible to track monocular signs and the real depth values of the environment. Depth sensors are able to extract specification from images with added scope because they have the capacity to measure actual distance data.
The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The renowned players in global depth sensing market are
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Stereolabs
- Sony Depthsensing Solutions
- Intel Corporation
- Melexis
- TowerJazz
- VRmagic Holding AG
- AQUIFI
- ESPROS Photonics
- Crunchbase Inc
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- LIPS Corporation
- Primesense
- Espros
- Sunny Optical Technolog
- Erian Vision Technologies
- Tower semiconductor
- Creative
- PMD technologies
- many more
The global depth sensing market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run.Report includes Depth Sensing market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
- In 2017, Stereo Labs introduced SDK for new samples for SVO recording, playback and export.
- In 2017, Qualcomm announced depth sensing camera technology for the first time in Android system, which made it useful in computational technology, motion tracking and efficient image signal processing.
- In 2017, Stereo labs improved its major depth sensing equipment into ZED SDK 2.1 from ZED SDK which brings the positional tracking by adding retrieve camera rotations in degrees or radians.
Get Full Table of Content Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-depth-sensing-market
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing demand in the field of capture video data in 3D under any ambient light conditions.
- Scanning is raising the demand of depth sensing market.
- Rising demand for gesture control, face recognition, virtual reality and augmented reality.
- Difficulty in managing all the captured facts and figures and filtering the data.
- Distortion due to high cost of establishment.
Segmentation:
The market is based on
- Market type
- Component
- Technology
- End user industry
- Geographical segments
Based on market type, the market is segmented into
- Passive
- Active
Based on component type, the market is segmented into
- Camera/lens module
- Sensor
- Illuminator
Based on technology type, the market is segmented into
- Time-of-flight
- Structured light
- Stereo vision
Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into
- Automotive
- Driver monitoring
- Building automation
- Consumer electronics
- Robotics
- Medical imaging
- Drones
- Breathing analysis
Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-depth-sensing-market
About Us
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com