Depth Sensing Market Research, Growth Analysis, Forecasting With Texas Instruments, Stereolabs, Vision Technologies, Infineon Technologies, LIPS Corp. , Aquifi, Inc And More

Global depth sensing market is expected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2025 from USD 1.32 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.94 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The large quantity of power is consumed while capturing the data, processing all the captured data and filtering the data to get the required information. All this process takes place by Sensor. The advent of depth sensors has made it possible to track monocular signs and the real depth values of the environment. Depth sensors are able to extract specification from images with added scope because they have the capacity to measure actual distance data.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Stereolabs

Sony Depthsensing Solutions

Intel Corporation

Melexis

TowerJazz

VRmagic Holding AG

AQUIFI

ESPROS Photonics

Crunchbase Inc

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

LIPS Corporation

Primesense

Espros

Sunny Optical Technolog

Erian Vision Technologies

Tower semiconductor

Creative

PMD technologies

many more

The global depth sensing market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run.Report includes Depth Sensing market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Stereo Labs introduced SDK for new samples for SVO recording, playback and export.

In 2017, Qualcomm announced depth sensing camera technology for the first time in Android system, which made it useful in computational technology, motion tracking and efficient image signal processing.

In 2017, Stereo labs improved its major depth sensing equipment into ZED SDK 2.1 from ZED SDK which brings the positional tracking by adding retrieve camera rotations in degrees or radians.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in the field of capture video data in 3D under any ambient light conditions.

Scanning is raising the demand of depth sensing market.

Rising demand for gesture control, face recognition, virtual reality and augmented reality.

Difficulty in managing all the captured facts and figures and filtering the data.

Distortion due to high cost of establishment.

Segmentation:

The market is based on

Market type

Component

Technology

End user industry

Geographical segments

Based on market type, the market is segmented into

Passive

Active

Based on component type, the market is segmented into

Camera/lens module

Sensor

Illuminator

Based on technology type, the market is segmented into

Time-of-flight

Structured light

Stereo vision

Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into

Automotive

Driver monitoring

Building automation

Consumer electronics

Robotics

Medical imaging

Drones

Breathing analysis

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

