DIRECT MARKETING STRATEGIES 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

In 2018, the global Direct Marketing Strategies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Direct Marketing Strategies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct Marketing Strategies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Rapp

Epsilon

Wunderman

FCB

Acxiom

Harte-Hanks Direct

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

DigitasLBi

Aimia

SourceLink

BBDO

SapientNitro

Leo Burnett

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct mail

Telemarketing

Email marketing

Text (SMS) marketing

Handouts

Social media marketing

Direct selling

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Direct Marketing Strategies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Direct Marketing Strategies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Marketing Strategies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Direct mail

1.4.3 Telemarketing

1.4.4 Email marketing

1.4.5 Text (SMS) marketing

1.4.6 Handouts

1.4.7 Social media marketing

1.4.8 Direct selling

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Business to Business

1.5.3 Business to Government

1.5.4 Business to Consumers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size

2.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Rapp

12.1.1 Rapp Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.1.4 Rapp Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Rapp Recent Development

12.2 Epsilon

12.2.1 Epsilon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.2.4 Epsilon Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Epsilon Recent Development

12.3 Wunderman

12.3.1 Wunderman Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.3.4 Wunderman Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Wunderman Recent Development

12.4 FCB

12.4.1 FCB Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.4.4 FCB Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 FCB Recent Development

12.5 Acxiom

12.5.1 Acxiom Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.5.4 Acxiom Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Acxiom Recent Development

12.6 Harte-Hanks Direct

12.6.1 Harte-Hanks Direct Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.6.4 Harte-Hanks Direct Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Harte-Hanks Direct Recent Development

12.7 OgilvyOne

12.7.1 OgilvyOne Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.7.4 OgilvyOne Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 OgilvyOne Recent Development

12.8 Merkle

12.8.1 Merkle Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.8.4 Merkle Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Merkle Recent Development

12.9 Harland Clarke Corp

12.9.1 Harland Clarke Corp Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.9.4 Harland Clarke Corp Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Harland Clarke Corp Recent Development

12.10 MRM//McCann

12.10.1 MRM//McCann Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Introduction

12.10.4 MRM//McCann Revenue in Direct Marketing Strategies Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 MRM//McCann Recent Development

12.11 DigitasLBi

12.12 Aimia

12.13 SourceLink

12.14 BBDO

12.15 SapientNitro

12.16 Leo Burnett

Continued…..

