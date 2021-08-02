Elderly Care Services Market Outlook 2018 to 2025: St. Luke’s Health System, Koninklijke Kentalis, Brookdale, Encompass Health, Kindred Healthcare, Genesis, Interim HealthCare Inc. and LHC Group

The global elderly care services market is segmented on the basis of product type, service and application.

The global elderly care services market is segmented based on product type into two notable segments; pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices.

The Global Elderly Care Services Market is segmented based on service into three notable segments; Institutional Care, homecare and adult day care. Institutional care is further segmented into nursing home, hospital based, assisted living, and independent senior living. Homecare is segmented into healthcare and non-medical care. Healthcare is segmented into medical care, physiotherapy services, telehealth, palliative care, hospice care. Non-medical care is segmented into personal care, rehabilitation and others.

The global elderly care market is segmented based on application into nine notable segments; heart diseases, cancer, kidney diseases, diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis, neurological, respiratory and others.

Global Elderly Care Services Market Competition By Top Players Include –

Luke’s Health System

Home Health Care

OrangeValley

CareWell Health

Koninklijke Kentalis

Brookdale

Encompass Health

Kindred Healthcare

Genesis

Interim HealthCare Inc.

LHC Group

Extendicare Inc.

Compassus

Almost Family, Inc.

Global elderly care market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population, rising awareness of home care services, increasing geriatric population, Insurance coverage and government initiatives to provide cost-effective medical treatment for ageing population.

Market Analysis by Types:

Home-based Care

Community-based Care

Institutional Care

Market Analysis by Applications:

Public Expenditure

Private Source

Out-of-Pocket Spending

