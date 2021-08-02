Electric Trace Heating Market Key Players: Special Systems and Technologies Company Group, Thermon, Bartec, eltherm GmbH

Electric Trace Heating Market: Introduction: Many countries experience temperatures below the freezing point throughout the year. Therefore, for work to go smoothly, industries in these regions must maintain an optimum temperature within the piping systems as well as during the manufacturing processes. Since water and many other fluids/chemicals freeze below zero degree Celsius. Countries with flourishing chemical industries must inadvertently maintain an optimum temperature as the inability to do so would lead to liquids freezing in pipelines, thereby affecting the whole process. This, in turn, can hamper production and overall productivity if the optimum temperature is not maintained.

The electric trace heating is an insulated assembly, which runs the length of select surfaces, subsurface or pipes to ensure the targeted areas do not dip below freezing point . Applications of electric trace heating systems depend on essentially three different factors — processes, size of operation and requirements of the industries. Heat may be applied to keep chemicals and fluids in liquid state, enable pumping by reducing the viscosity of the liquid and prevent hydration of gases brought about by the change in pressure of gases across pipelines, etc. Electric trace heating is now seen as a permanent solution to these problems. The system only requires a one-time installation cost and no further operation or maintenance cost is necessary. This system is built to work under a diverse sets of climatic conditions and temperatures. In recent years, owing to the large scale production of components, the total setup cost has been declining continuously which has, in turn, led to reduction in manufacturing cost. The manufacturing cost is expected to further decline as the price of raw materials used is expected to go down further in near future. This will affect the electric trace heating market positively.

Electric Trace Heating Market: Market Dynamics: Increasing automation and industrialization in many countries is one of the major drivers for the electric trace heating market. Moreover, increasing demand for permanent heating solutions as well as increased emphasis on reducing operational cost will trigger the replacement of previously installed heating systems in industries. This will affect the growth of the electric trace heating market positively during the forecast period. Installation of electric trace heating system is not only expensive, its complex design also requires skilled labour. The design requirements also vary also from industry to industry. This may restrain the electric trace heating market in near future. Furthermore, presence of alternatives, for instance, the steam trace heater, may hamper the electric trace heating market. The growing focus of industries on automation as well as the efforts being taken reduce operational cost will drive the self-regulating electric trace heater systems market forward. The Self-regulating electric trace heating market holds a major share of the overall market and is more popular than all the other electric trace heater systems available in the market. .

Electric Trace Heating Market: Segmentation: The electric trace heating market is segmented on the basis of end use and types. On the basis of end use, the electric trace heating market is segmented into: Petrochemical industry, Electric industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Chemical industry, Others; On the basis of types, the electric trace heating market is segmented into: Self-regulating, Constant Wattage, Mineral Insulated, Series Resistance & Skin Tracing. Electric Trace Heating Market: Regional Outlook: China holds a major share in the global electric trace heating systems market followed by Europe, North America, China, Germany and Russia. North America is the prominent manufacturer of electric trace heating systems.

Electric Trace Heating Market: Key Players: Some of the key participants associated with electric trace heating market are: Special Systems and Technologies Company Group, Thermon, Bartec, eltherm GmbH, Heat Trace Products LLC, Chromalox, Urecon, BriskHeat, Supermec, emerson, Pentair , Anhui Huanrui Heating Manufacturing Co., etc.



