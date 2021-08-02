Electrophysiology Ablation Market Revenue to Exceed US$ 2.3 Billion in 2019

Considered as the first line of treatment for arrhythmias, demand for electrophysiology ablation procedures is projected to increase 2X

Lying in the high growth-low revenue quadrant, the global electrophysiology ablation market is anticipated to expand at a stellar annual growth rate of 9.1 percent, standing at a valuation of US$ 2.3 Billion by 2019 end, as per a recent market analysis by Persistence Market Research. The growing demand for electrophysiology (EP) is attributed to the advancing EP technologies with new ablation tools to improve atrial fibrillation (AF) treatments. Moreover, implantable rhythm management devices for less invasive procedures combines with miniaturized diagnostic monitoring systems are also pumping revenue into the global electrophysiology ablation market. In addition, electrophysiology ablation being the first line of treatment for arrhythmias, considered superior to antiarrhythmic drugs, is anticipated to be a key factor contributing to the electrophysiology ablation procedures.

Strategy Analysis through Competition Tracking

In a largely consolidated electrophysiology ablation market, key players with global recognition contribute approximately 88 percent revenue share to the global electrophysiology ablation market, with the top four players including Biosense Webster, Abbott Laboratories, MEDTRONIC PLC, and Boston Scientific Corporation contributing nearly US$ 1.1 Billion, collectively.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25474\

As per a senior research analyst, “Abbott Laboratories is expected to focus on diversification and globalization strategies by leveraging its core products. Biosense Webster Inc., on the other hand, is likely to focus on footprint expansion in emerging markets. Other leading companies including Boston Scientific Corporation and MEDTRONIC PLC are projected to focus on strategic collaborations with other key players and enhance product presence in other regions, respectively”.

Apart from the aforementioned strategies, the top four players have made advancements in heart rhythm therapy and ablation catheter, while also sustaining premium segment leadership, thereby further generating higher revenue share for electrophysiology ablation market. Some notable developments include Abbott’s FlexAbility ablation catheters, intended for creating endocardial lesions during stimulation, mapping, and ablation procedures, Medtronic’s Arctic Front Advance Cardiac Cryoablation, and Biosense Webster’s Tag-Index Guided Ablation Software, that recently received FDA approval. Boston Scientific Corporation observed a rise in sales, primarily driven by increased sales of next generation Rhythmia Mapping System, Rhythmia HDx, Rhythmia related disposables and their expanding portfolio of navigation enabled therapeutic catheters.

Rehospitalization after Ablation Catheter Could Pose Challenges

Considered as the most superior treatment form for patients with drug refractory scar-associated ventricular tachycardia (VT), ablation catheter is also known to result in patients developing comorbidities such as congestive heart failure (CHF) and pulmonary disease, specifically in patients with myocardial infarction-associated VT. Increased risks and complications associated with ablation catheter, translate into frequent hospital admissions and higher cumulative hospital costs.

As per PMR analysis, in terms of product type, ablation catheter segment is projected to account for nearly 48.0% revenue share of the global electrophysiology ablation market, majorly attributable to the increasing demand for them in hospitals and community set ups combined with efficient product developments, wherein newer treatments for AF use ablation catheter focusing on specific areas of the heart to yield better outcomes.

“However, several innovations and research have emerged around new mapping systems, allowing cardiologists, to view the source of atrial fibrillation. For instance, the Fixed Chaotic Sinning Approach, Atrial Fibrillation Driver Ablation, and 3-D Imaging for Ablation are some promising innovations, anticipated to determine the future of ablation catheter for AF. In the future, one could also expect robotic-driven advanced mapping and magnetic systems in the form of Stereotaxis for curing arrhythmia, amongst other novel innovations”, explained the analyst.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/25474

Opportunity Analysis: Multiple Use of Conventional Catheters

Although, the electrophysiology ablation market is dominated by the top four leading players, emerging companies are projected to develop revolutionary products, thereby broadening the application scope. For instance, CathRx’s ground-breaking range of electrophysiology catheters called Khelix, is stated to be the first ‘reposable’ diagnostic and therapeutic catheters for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias—allowing it to be used for 20 times in general practice of electrophysiology.