Elevator Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

— Elevator is a type of vertical transportation that moves people or goods between floors (levels, decks) of a building, vessel, or other structure.

The global Elevator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Elevator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elevator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Otis Elevator Company

Kone Corporation

Schindler Group

Thyssenkrupp AG

Fujitec

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation

Hyundai Elevator

Johnson Lifts Private Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smart Elevators

Conventional Elevators

Segment by Application

Commercial

Hotels

Retail

Residential

Transportation

Hospitals

Parking Building

Others

