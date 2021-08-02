Elevator Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Elevator is a type of vertical transportation that moves people or goods between floors (levels, decks) of a building, vessel, or other structure.—
The global Elevator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Elevator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elevator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Otis Elevator Company
Kone Corporation
Schindler Group
Thyssenkrupp AG
Fujitec
Hitachi
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation
Hyundai Elevator
Johnson Lifts Private Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Smart Elevators
Conventional Elevators
Segment by Application
Commercial
Hotels
Retail
Residential
Transportation
Hospitals
Parking Building
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Elevator Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elevator
1.2 Elevator Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Elevator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Smart Elevators
1.2.3 Conventional Elevators
1.3 Elevator Segment by Application
1.3.1 Elevator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Hotels
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Residential
1.3.6 Transportation
1.3.7 Hospitals
1.3.8 Parking Building
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Elevator Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Elevator Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Elevator Market Size
1.5.1 Global Elevator Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Elevator Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Elevator Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Elevator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Elevator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Elevator Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Elevator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Elevator Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Elevator Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Elevator Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
.
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Elevator Business
7.1 Otis Elevator Company
7.1.1 Otis Elevator Company Elevator Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Elevator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Otis Elevator Company Elevator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Kone Corporation
7.2.1 Kone Corporation Elevator Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Elevator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Kone Corporation Elevator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Schindler Group
7.3.1 Schindler Group Elevator Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Elevator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Schindler Group Elevator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Thyssenkrupp AG
7.4.1 Thyssenkrupp AG Elevator Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Elevator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Thyssenkrupp AG Elevator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Fujitec
7.5.1 Fujitec Elevator Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Elevator Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Fujitec Elevator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued .
