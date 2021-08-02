Emergency Light Market to Grow: CAGR of 10.72% by Year 2024

The Emergency Lighting Market Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. The Emergency Lighting market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2024. The data and the information regarding the Emergency Lighting Emergency Lighting industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. It covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications.

Market Analysis:-

Emergency Lighting Market accounted for USD 2.35 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Technological Advancements in Lighting Industry

Combination of Emergency Lighting With Esthetic Lighting

Declining Average Selling Price of LEDs

Booming Construction Industry Globally

Lack of Standardization

High Capital Investment and Operational Cost

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of application, the global emergency lighting market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

industrial and others.

The commercial segment is further sub segmented into

office lighting

retail malls

hospitality

The others segment is further sub segmented into

railways

aircraft

ships

On the basis of geography, the global emergency lighting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Competitors:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Hubbell Lighting

Cooper Industries

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson

Legrand S.A.

Acuity Brands

Beghelli S.p.A.

Daisalux, Zumtobel Group

OSRAM Licht AG

Digital Lumens

Fulham

Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited

Arts Energy and Taurac

Share Analysis:

The report for global emergency lighting market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

