Emerging Technologies in Indoor Farming Market to Growing at $41.0 Billion by 2025: CAGR 9.6%
This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Market Analysis:-
The indoor farming technology market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 41.0 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Drivers & Restrainers:
- Lesser impact of changing weather conditions
- Improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage
- Rise in investment of overseas business lines in agricultural operations
- Growth in demand for food, rapid urbanization, and increase in need for new productive soils
- Lighting challenges compared with natural lighting
- High initial investment for setup
- Limitations on the type of crops that can be grown
Market Segmentation:
- Growing System
- Component
- Facility Type
- Crop Type
Geographic Segmentation:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Players:
- Philips Lighting
- Everlight Electronics
- Argus Controls Systems
- Netafim
- Lumigrow
- Logiqs B.V.
- Illumitex
- Vertical Farm Systems
- Hydrodynamics International
- General Hydroponics
- Certhon
- Dalsem
- Richel Group
- American Hydroponics
- Harnois Greenhouses
- Urban Crop Solutions
- Agrilution GmbH
- Green Sense Farms
- American Hydro Phonics and many more.
Competitive Landscape:
The global indoor farming technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyber security as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
