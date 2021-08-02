ERP Software Market 2026 Analysis by Top Key Players – Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, IBM, TOTVS, NetSuite, Infor, Unit4, QAD, Epicor Software, SYSPRO and Focus Softnet

According to Research For Markets, the ERP software research report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the ERP Software market. The Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Global ERP Software Market is expected to grow from $34.10 billion in 2017 to reach $74.20 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.0%.

Factors such as improving operational efficiency and transparency within the organization and high penetration of cloud based deployment model are propelling the market growth. However, high installation price and the accessibility of open source applications are few factors inhibiting the market growth.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is software that permits organizations to run their business processes. The role of ERP has transitioned from back office activities to the integration of business processes. It usually integrates all facets of an operation including product planning, development, manufacturing, sales and marketing in a single database, application and user interface.

Based on deployment model, cloud deployment segment has a substantial growth in the market. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies coupled with growing scalability offered by these technologies. By application, Aerospace & Defense segment acquired significant growth during the forecast period. The major reason for this growth would be to maintain data transparency on real-time basis.

By geography, North America is dominating the market during the forecast period due to huge software implementation in business processes among organizations is propelling the region. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market owing to the rising manufacturing and semiconductor industry in emerging countries.

Applications Covered:

Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing and Services, Healthcare, Telecom, Government Utilities, Banking, Financial services and Insurance, Retail and Other Applications

Deployments Covered:

On-Premise Deployment and Cloud Deployment

Types Covered:

Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Two-tier Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Social Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Mobile Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Function Types Covered:

Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain and Other Functions Types

End Users Covered:

Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises and Small Enterprises

