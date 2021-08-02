Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Research Report, Business Intelligence And Players Like Philips, McKesson Corporation, Epic, Cerner Corporation, And More

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Information Analysis: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-radiology-information-systems-ris-market

Europe radiology information systems (RIS) industry accounted to USD XX.XX billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Europe radiology information systems (RIS) market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Radiology information systems (RIS) are considered to be one of the basic systems for the electronic management of all the imaging departments. Within a radiology department, RIS helps in scheduling patient appointments, managing the resources, tracking examination performance, examination explanations, proper distribution of the results, and procedure billing. The key players in this European RIS Market are

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare AG

Merge Healthcare

Allscripts

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Epic Systems and others.

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software suite for managing medical imagery and associated data. An RIS is especially useful for managing radiological records and associated data in multiple locations, and is often used in conjunction with a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to manage workflow and billing. An RIS can track a patient’s entire workflow within the radiology department; images and reports can be added to and retrieved from electronic medical records (EMRs) and viewed by authorized radiology staff.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the European radiology information systems market is segmented into

Integrated RIS Standalone RIS

The Integrated RIS segment dominated the European radiology information systems market.

Based on components, the European radiology information systems market is categorized into Services Software Hardware

The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is categorized into

Web-Based On-Premise Cloud-Based

The web-based segment accounted for the largest share of the European radiology information systems market.

Based on geography the European RIS market is segmented into 11 countries,

Germany France K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Belgium Switzerland and rest of Europe

Germany is expected to dominate the market, while U.K. and France are expected to be the growing with highest CAGR in the forecast period.

