Explore the Growth Potential of Dry Shampoo Market in coming years with top key players L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Shiseido – P&S Intelligence

According to P&S Intelligence, The Global dry shampoo market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2017 – 2023.

Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dry-shampoo-and-conditioner-market/report-sample

Global dry shampoo market expected to grow moderately during 2017 -2023

The study uncovered that the global dry shampoo market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, during the forecast period. Due to significant growth in e-commerce, new hair care product advancements and effective advertising, the global dry shampoo market is gaining traction.

As per the findings of the research, paraben free dry shampoo accounted for the largest revenue in 2016. Among the forms, spray dry shampoo witnessed higher demand during 2013 – 2016, and it is also expected to register higher growth during the forecast period. Spray dry shampoo has been the larger contributor to the global dry shampoo market in 2016. Spray dry shampoo has become popular as an alternative to regular shampoo in recent years. The spray dry shampoo, apart from being handy and easy to use, makes hair look greasy and stylish without washing.

Get the detailed Analysis report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dry-shampoo-and-conditioner-market

Dry shampoo market to witness fastest growth in Asia-Pacific

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for dry shampoo. However, the market is expected to witness fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period, due to factors such as growth in cosmetics and haircare industry, advancement in anti-dandruff and anti-hair fall dry shampoos, growth in retail channels, and increasing adoption of new hair care products by a large consumer base. Further, due to rapidly changing fashion trends, the region is likely to adopt dry shampoo at a greater scale in near future.

The European dry shampoo market has been witnessing moderate growth for past few years. Smoking ban in the U.K., and the trend of working from home has been indirectly impacting the regular shampoo industry in the country. However, this has led to a surge in the demand for dry shampoo in the country, as the shampoo consumers are shifting toward more casual and natural style of hair cleansing. According to an estimate, one out of every five women in the U.K. uses dry shampoo.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=dry-shampoo-and-conditioner-market

GLOBAL DRY SHAMPOO MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Paraben Free

All Natural

Gluten Free

Others

By Application

Combination

Oil Remover

Volume Boost

By Form

Spray

Powder

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact Us:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com